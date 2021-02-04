/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Investor Academy 

Lessons from History: Reputational damage an increasingly material issue for investors

Lessons from History: Reputational damage an increasingly material issue for investors

By Mark Robinson

Does reputational damage pose more of a threat to companies in an era of environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates?

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investor Academy

  1. Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

  2. Are we in one of history's great bubbles?

  3. Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

  2. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Private equity: bargain investment trusts surge ahead

  4. COMPANIES 

    Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba: picking a winner

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

More on Investor Academy

Investor Academy 

Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

The 2010s were the decade of the smartphone. Which tech will dominate the 2020s?

Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

Investor Academy 

Are we in one of history's great bubbles?

Are we in one of history's great bubbles?

Investor Academy 

Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

Investor Academy 

Further reading: Taking a Stake

Further reading: Taking a Stake

Investor Academy 

Genus continues to outperform

Genus' scarcity value means its shares are expensive, but long-term investors could still do well from owning them

Phil Oakley

More from Education

The Analyst 

Judges Scientific: A fine example of buy and build

Judges Scientific has bought good companies at great prices and kept them growing. This is an excellent business with a price tag to match but one that may still reward patient long-term investors.

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

Investor Academy 

Are we in one of history's great bubbles?

Are we in one of history's great bubbles?

Investing Explained 

The Big Questions: What is bitcoin and should I invest in it?

The Big Questions: What is bitcoin and should I invest in it?

Investor Academy 

Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now