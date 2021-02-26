/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Investor Academy 

Hitler: the pioneer of modern monetary theory

Hitler: the pioneer of modern monetary theory

By James Norrington

  • German economic policies in the lead up to the Second World War could provide an interesting blueprint for stimulus today 
  • Hitler's ideas are reflected in modern monetary theory

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy: 

  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investor Academy

  1. Finding hidden value

  2. Treatt: Plenty of reasons to stay bullish

  3. Further Reading: The drawbacks of thematic ETFs

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    AlphaScreens: Six momentum chart toppers

    Alpha

  2. Archive 

    New data for investors

  3. Investment Ideas 

    Covid-19 sets Royal Mail back further

  4. Investment Ideas 

    Emerging markets deliver

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Babcock's rudderless ship

More on Investor Academy

Investor Academy 

Finding hidden value

Antiquated accounting rules and changes in the nature of company investments have eroded the usefulness of many classic ratios used to identify value and quality. What is the value investor to do?

Finding hidden value

Investor Academy 

Treatt: Plenty of reasons to stay bullish

Treatt shares are expensive but they deserve to be.

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: The drawbacks of thematic ETFs

Further Reading: The drawbacks of thematic ETFs

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: Reinventing Intangibles

Further Reading: Reinventing Intangibles

More from Education

Investor Academy 

Finding hidden value

Antiquated accounting rules and changes in the nature of company investments have eroded the usefulness of many classic ratios used to identify value and quality. What is the value investor to do?

Finding hidden value

Investor Academy 

Treatt: Plenty of reasons to stay bullish

Treatt shares are expensive but they deserve to be.

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: The drawbacks of thematic ETFs

Further Reading: The drawbacks of thematic ETFs

Education 

Beware the hazards of social media

Beware the hazards of social media

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now