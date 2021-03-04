/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Investor Academy

Further reading: is everything securities fraud?

US research questions whether shareholders fare better in court when they are not the primary victims of a public company incident
Further reading: is everything securities fraud?
March 4, 2021
By Alex Hamer

A 'circular economy' – which aims to eliminate waste through the continual use of resources – is a well-worn phrase and one that also applies to financial commentary. Readers of Bloomberg writer Matt Levine’s daily newsletter will recognise the statement "everything is securities fraud". It’s one of his classics, alongside "people are worried about bond market liquidity" and "blockchain blockchain blockchain", which are both fairly self-explanatory subjects. 

Now Emily Strauss, a clinical professor of law who teaches securities litigation at Duke University in the US, has tested Levine’s hypothesis in the draft paper 'Is Everything Securities Fraud?' prompting this publication to cover her research. We can only hope Levine comments on this article in his popular newsletter to complete the circle of commentary.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
EducationInvestor Academy
More on Investor Academy
More on Investor Academy
More on Investor Academy
More on Education
More on Education
More on Education