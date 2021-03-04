Further reading: is everything securities fraud?

A 'circular economy' – which aims to eliminate waste through the continual use of resources – is a well-worn phrase and one that also applies to financial commentary. Readers of Bloomberg writer Matt Levine’s daily newsletter will recognise the statement "everything is securities fraud". It’s one of his classics, alongside "people are worried about bond market liquidity" and "blockchain blockchain blockchain", which are both fairly self-explanatory subjects.

Now Emily Strauss, a clinical professor of law who teaches securities litigation at Duke University in the US, has tested Levine’s hypothesis in the draft paper 'Is Everything Securities Fraud?' prompting this publication to cover her research. We can only hope Levine comments on this article in his popular newsletter to complete the circle of commentary.