/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
The Analyst

Asos's global growth potential still has much to offer investors

Asos shares are not cheap, but look worth paying up for, says Phil Oakley, as it continues to benefit from the shift from the high street to online
Asos's global growth potential still has much to offer investors
March 10, 2021
By Phil Oakley

2020 saw Asos recover well from a disastrous 2019. It now needs to step up again – and there are good grounds for thinking that it can.

Since listing on Aim 20 years ago, Asos has been a resounding business success story and has handsomely rewarded its investors. It has created a market-leading online fashion brand for 20-somethings and taken it from the UK to the rest of the world. 

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
EducationThe Analyst
More on The Analyst
More on The Analyst
More on The Analyst
More on Education
More on Education
More on Education