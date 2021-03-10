Asos's global growth potential still has much to offer investors

2020 saw Asos recover well from a disastrous 2019. It now needs to step up again – and there are good grounds for thinking that it can.

Since listing on Aim 20 years ago, Asos has been a resounding business success story and has handsomely rewarded its investors. It has created a market-leading online fashion brand for 20-somethings and taken it from the UK to the rest of the world.