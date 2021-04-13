/
Primark makes AB Foods' shares look attractive

Primark can continue to thrive despite having no online business and the increased scrutiny of fast fashion. Consequently AB Foods' shares look good value at their current price
April 13, 2021

Primark looks well-placed to keep on thriving despite not having an online business and the increased scrutiny of fast fashion. The business is immensely valuable to its owner, Associated British Foods (ABF). So much so that it could probably fetch a price tag close to its current market capitalisation in the unlikely event of it being sold. This suggests that AB Foods’ shares are attractively valued.

A retailing phenomenon

Primark's promise of amazing fashion at amazing prices has been a big hit with consumers and shareholders alike. The business started in Ireland back in 1969 and is now one of the biggest fashion retailers in Europe and the biggest in the UK by sales volume. 

