Get started in investing: The best DIY platforms

When you’re starting out in investing, an online platform or broker is one of your first ports of call

To help you decide which platform you should use, we have asked our readers to rank their own platforms on a variety of factors

Cost is also an important consideration so we have compared the cost of all of the UK’s biggest platforms

And we have answered common new investor questions about platforms. Get in touch on Twitter @IChronicle with any more questions.

When you’re starting out in investing, an online platform or broker is one of your first ports of call. “What is a platform,” I hear you ask, “can’t I just put my money directly in the fund or stock I want to buy?” “Can’t my bank just do it for me?”

These are all valid questions which we have attempted to answer below. But first, here is our list of top rated investment platforms, based on our ongoing platform and broker survey.