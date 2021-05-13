Fixing the BBC

Dear Mr Davie

I am sure you can’t quite believe it has been a year since you were selected to take up the highly regarded post of Director General of the BBC. I must offer my congratulations; if ever there was a tricky time to take on such a prestigious role in the media industry, mid-pandemic must be it.

You, your predecessor and your teams seem to have used the challenges of Covid-19 to your advantage. The fact that 84 per cent of British adults used at least one of the BBC’s many platforms in the week that lockdown was announced last March, the same week that your reach among 18 to 34-year-olds peaked at 86 per cent, shows that the organisation remains a trusted source of news across the generations.