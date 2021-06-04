What can the hospitality industry learn from Fawlty Towers?

Basil Fawlty’s catastrophic hotel can provide the struggling tourism industry with lessons in flexibility, veganism and international cooperation

Fawlty Towers did not last very long – 12 episodes to be precise (now there’s a golden nugget of information, to take forth to your next pub quiz). Its guests, bar a few senile regulars, were consistently dissatisfied. This was largely due to the hotel’s tyrannical owner, Basil Fawlty who was once described by his wife as a “big, bad tempered tomato.”

The exhausting series of disasters that took place every episode, will resonate with the current UK hospitality industry which lost approximately £200m every day during 2020, according to research commissioned by trade body Hospitality UK, and is currently facing immense uncertainty from the government’s list of safe international holiday destinations. To bounce back the industry can perhaps take some tips from Fawlty’s abominable example.