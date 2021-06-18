Why we should be optimistic today

Talking to my Daughter was first published in 2017, but it contains important lessons for economic recovery post-Covid

Former Greek finance minister and economist Yanis Varoufakis has positive views on the role of capitalism in society

On Twitter, Yanis Varoufakis describes himself as a “professor, quietly writing obscure economic texts for years, until thrust onto the public scene by Europe's inane handling of an inevitable crisis.” The fan base he has developed during the pandemic is indeed impressive (1 million followers, and counting) but it is his 2019 book that captures our attention as it is eerily relevant to discussions about today’s post-covid economy.

Talking to My Daughter: A Brief History of Capitalism, follows the mantra that “if you are not able to explain the economy in a language young people can understand, then, quite simply, you are clueless yourself.” Despite tackling some big thinking, the narrative is easy to read and invites everyone to start thinking about their money on a wider scale.