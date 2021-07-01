Are PensionBee shares worth the buzz?

Shares in PensionBee (PBEE) began trading at 165p per share on 26 April, becoming the twenty seventh firm to list on the London Stock Exchange this year.

This was an inauspicious time for a fintech-styled business to complete its initial public offering: a few weeks earlier, shares in Deliveroo (ROO) bombed even after pricing toward the bottom of their expected range, prompting speculation that valuations had become disconnected from business fundamentals and quality.

Despite an early rally to 187p, PensionBee shares have since edged down to 153p, giving the company a market capitalisation of about £335m.