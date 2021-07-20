Why we should all pay attention to the Alibaba Story

Alibaba: The House that Jack Ma Built was published in 2016

Author, Duncan Clark, takes you through the company’s impressive history via some shameless fangirling

Entrepreneur Duncan Clark met Jack Ma in 1999 at a party in his small apartment in Hangzhou alongside 17 of his friends, a gathering at which the ex-English teacher famously came up with the concept for his company. In 2014, Alibaba (US:BABA) listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became the largest initial public offering ever.

Clark worked as an early adviser to Alibaba and after two decades in China is now an expert on the internet’s impact on the country. His ode to Ma, Alibaba: The House that Jack Built, was published in 2016. The book follows the history of Alibaba itself. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Chinese economy needed to rebalance towards consumption, and Alibaba was set to benefit. China’s e-commerce market boom is largely the result of the burden of real estate on traditional retailers. Land is extremely expensive because it is a crucial source of government income, accounting for a quarter of its fiscal revenue. This has caused there to be little investment in marketing, customer service, HR and logistics within retail, making it an extremely fragmented market: the perfect site for the welded services of Alibaba.