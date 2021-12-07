Barclays Bank – a cheap stock, technically

Investors in Barclays have been waiting a long time for its share price to outperform, but is an about-turn in the offing?

Barclays (BARC) has been out of favour for a long time, since the financial crisis in 2008 in fact. The share price has gone nowhere in the past 10 years, underperforming the FTSE All-Share by 25 per cent. Investors' total return has been just 3 per cent a year – the FTSE 100 has delivered 6.3 per cent and global equities 13.5 per cent in that time. But on most valuation measures, the shares look cheap and in FY2021 Barclays is expected to report a near-fourfold increase in earnings per share (EPS). Could it be on the cusp of a rerating or are there still too many warning signs telling private investors to steer clear?