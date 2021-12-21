The Royal Mail's valuation gap

The Royal Mail (RMG), with us for more than 500 years, is loved and disliked by the UK public in equal measure. In the UK, it is a business clearly in need of modernisation that generates margins of only a little over 5 per cent. The European arm (more a courier than national mail carrier) makes closer to 10 per cent returns. Is sweeping modernisation set to drive up returns and make a great recovery story? Or is this people-heavy business going to struggle under the burden of high inflation? Even if margins do not materially rise in the UK, there is a case to be argued that this business is significantly under-valued within the group. Add in some generous dividends and there is scope for Royal Mail to deliver a lot of value.

Riding a wave

Covid has been a boon for delivery companies globally with shops closed for extended periods in the last two years and a reluctance by many shoppers to venture into crowded shops. The recent UK pre-Christmas footfall and sales data confirmed that while 2021 was better on the high street than the disastrous 2020 activity is still well below 2019. Overall retail sales in November were around 10.5 per cent higher than the same month in 2019, but in-store sales are around 15 per cent lower; in contrast online sales are 54 per cent higher.