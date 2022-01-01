How to invest in a recession

Economists are divided on whether the UK will plunge into recession in the coming months but, with all the indicators pointing southwards at the moment and fears of a wider global recession growing, investors should prepare for the eventuality.

With inflation soaring, equities stumbling and interest rates rising, investing has become a distinctly trickier proposition of late. Indeed, a whole generation of investors has no experience of investing in an inflationary, or stagflationary environment. Below we highlight some of our most valuable content to help you navigate the potentially tricky waters ahead.

Firstly some helpful terms:

Recession - technically this is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

Stagflation - The term used to describe the period we have seen in the UK this year when inflation rises coupled with stagnating growth

Inflation - The rate at which prices are rising, typically measured using the Consumer Price Index or the Retail Price Index although there are numerous other measures of inflation which economists watch including producer prices, factory gate prices and core inflation.

Interest rates - the rate set for lending by the Bank of England, which most banks use as a guide for mortgages and other products - the widely held economic theory is that higher interest rates can tame inflation by taking some of the heat out of the economy.

Gilts - Bonds which are issued by the UK government, normally on long time frames, which allow it to fund its spending. They normally offer lower returns, or yields, as governments are generally thought to be 'safe' borrowers

Want some help deciphering some of the most pressing questions for investors right now?

So just how likely is a recession in the UK and what could it look like?

Our resident economist Hermione Taylor has delved deeply into this topic, here are some of her best articles:

How bad will a UK recession be?

Can higher interest rates hold back inflation?

Does unemployment have to rise?

How far will house prices fall?

And what can the government do about it?

New prime minister Rishi Sunak faces multiple crises from day one

What's the fallout from the Bank of England rate rise?

And what about the Bank of England?

Is the Bank of England fit for purpose?

Energy policy makes life harder for the Bank of England

US dollar: Their currency, your problem

Is our current way of thinking on economics fit for purpose?

Rethinking the next decade

The IC guide to Modern Monetary Theory

Meanwhile, don't fall into the common traps which trip up many investors:

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

The IC guide to market behaviour