Why you should invest

For many people, investing in the stock market is your best hope of achieving financial freedom – providing it is done with a sensible approach and a long enough time horizon.

The key is to start as early as you can so you can weather the ups and downs of the stock market and let your money compound over years - hopefully decades.

In our new ‘Investing explained’ series, sponsored by IG, we’ll be breaking down the complexities of the financial world to help you learn about how you can build yourself a better future through sensible investing.