Why you should invest

For many people, investing in the stock market is your best hope of achieving financial freedom – providing it is done with a sensible approach and a long enough time horizon.
The key is to start as early as you can so you can weather the ups and downs of the stock market and let your money compound over years - hopefully decades.
In our new ‘Investing explained’ series, sponsored by IG, we’ll be breaking down the complexities of the financial world to help you learn about how you can build yourself a better future through sensible investing.
The guide includes:
- The risk of having too much in cash
- A history of stock market returns
- Dividend and capital returns
- The magic of compounding
- Having an emergency cash buffer
Or listen to our podcast, where the IC’s Mary McDougall chats with IG’s Jeremy Naylor and financial wellbeing expert Jason Butler.
They discuss how to build an investment plan, how it fits within your wider finances, how to avoid being ripped off by financial institutions and much more.