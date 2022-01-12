JD Wetherspoon: cheap pints but is it a cheap stock?

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) is something of a British institution, albeit a quirky one. It has been described as the ‘cockroach of the high street’, not because it shocks and offends, but because it is a survivor. The last two years have been extremely tough for the hospitality industry but is JDW’s low-cost, high-volume model set to make the business thrive once Covid recedes or does the business face pressures that make rebuilding returns difficult? Also does JDW have a business model that, necessarily, has to put sales volume preservation ahead of shareholder returns and what does all this mean for shareholders?

Low cost airline model

JDW has, for a UK pub chain, an unusual operating model. Operating something like a low-cost airline it runs on low margins using a low pricing strategy to drive high volumes and throughput. Like a low-cost airline this means its pubs need to achieve, in airline parlance, a high ‘load factor’ in order to break even. When all is right with the world, that model worked, and very well, but was always vulnerable to anything that might cause the ‘load factor’ to drop. Covid has done just that and in more ways than the obvious lockdowns and closures keeping customers away.