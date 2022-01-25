Euromoney Institutional Investor – look forwards not back

Euromoney is one of those FTSE 250 businesses of which many people may never have heard, sitting in the relatively unglamourous Industrial Support Services sector. A casual glance might suggest that this is primarily a magazine publisher – the group’s name after all is a portmanteau of two leading print titles and it does publish a sizeable number of magazines. However, there is considerably more to this company and it is in fact one of those businesses that plays a pivotal role in the workings of numerous industries globally, but its input is largely unseen by the public at large.

Euromoney is primarily a business-to-business (B2B) information services provider, delivering ‘price discovery’ and market intelligence to a wide range of financial and industrial markets. The information and pricing data it handles is mostly from what are called ‘opaque’ markets. As the term suggests, this means rarer and more unusual market data that few (if any) other providers can deliver. In addition to data provision, it organises and runs trade shows, exhibitions and other corporate events, although due to Covid this part of the business is relatively inactive and has been a drag on the remainder which has been largely unaffected by the pandemic.

The world today is overrun with data and the world’s economy can really only run efficiently if business critical data is readily available and flows easily to those who need it. More important than availability of information is both the quality of the data and the assurance that it can be relied upon. A considerable amount of data and information is readily available: market financial information is a prime example as are commodities such as oil, copper, cotton or iron ore. But there are myriad products vital for a host of businesses and the wider economy for which information much less accessible – this is opaque data. This would encompass the likes of paper, forestry products, small batch chemicals, foodstuffs, agricultural goods, freight or uncommon metals. In order to execute transactions successfully, business and other organisations need quality assured, trustworthy and well-audited information and this is the core of Euromoney.