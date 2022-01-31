/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investing explained

Navigating ETFs, investment trusts and unlisted funds

Dave Baxter and Henry Cobbe discuss how to sort through the thousands of funds available, and the pros and cons of different options
Navigating ETFs, investment trusts and unlisted funds
January 31, 2022

Investment funds are the core of most private investor portfolios and some are suitable for everyone, regardless of your level of knowledge. The tricky thing is, there are lots of different types of funds, and thousands available. 

MOST READ
Today

In the fourth episode of our investing explained podcast series, the IC’s funds editor Dave Baxter and Elston Consulting’s research head Henry Cobbe talk through some of the key distinctions and how you might consider putting them together in a portfolio. 

They explain the difference between active and passive, listed and unlisted, and how to think about managing risk. 

This podcast is sponsored by IG.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
EducationInvesting ExplainedThe IC InterviewsFUNDS
More on Investing Explained
More on Education