Navigating ETFs, investment trusts and unlisted funds

Investment funds are the core of most private investor portfolios and some are suitable for everyone, regardless of your level of knowledge. The tricky thing is, there are lots of different types of funds, and thousands available.

In the fourth episode of our investing explained podcast series, the IC’s funds editor Dave Baxter and Elston Consulting’s research head Henry Cobbe talk through some of the key distinctions and how you might consider putting them together in a portfolio.

They explain the difference between active and passive, listed and unlisted, and how to think about managing risk.

