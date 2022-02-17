Gamma Communications – XaaSperating?

Gamma Communications (GAMA) sits in the camp of the new generation of companies that help transition other businesses from outdated, on-premises, locally-installed technology to solutions operating remotely or – in the modern vernacular – ‘in the cloud’. These modernising services are often presented using the ‘something-as-a-service’ or XaaS label, most commonly seen in software-as-a-service (SaaS). The as-a-service model is where IT or other solutions are provided on a subscription basis, and where the installed base of the service is remote from the customer. This is a departure from more traditional models where software licences or other services are purchased outright, then installed and run locally. For Gamma, the ‘something’ is communication.

The advantages to users of XaaS are instant switch-on, service assurance, always up-to-date tools/software and scalability. Cost is also a key issue, with capital investment largely being swapped out for revenue costs. XaaS appeals to providers because there is great revenue visibility (customers tend to be very ‘sticky’) and those customers often pay more over time than they would for standard solutions.

There are many common examples of XaaS in use today, such as Office 365, Google Suite, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Sage Accounting, Zoom or Slack. The ‘something’ need not be software: cloud provision can also be infrastructure for functions such as storage/back-up, email, numerous AWS tools, security, disaster recovery, AI or communications.