Ceres: Fuelling doubts or full steam ahead?

When looking at renewable energy generation, most are aware of wind, solar, biomass, biogas, geothermal and hydro. But what about fuel cells? Fuel cells are electrochemical devices capable of generating electricity through an oxidation reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water and heat as by-products. They are neither a battery nor an engine but, like an engine, they require a constant supply of fuel and do not store energy.

Like many other renewables, the technology is old, discovered in the 1830s and first commercialised in the 1930s. It is a well-proven technology at that, having been used in most Nasa space missions since the 1960s.

Most fuel cells require pure hydrogen as their fuel source, and we will look at various aspects and complications of hydrogen in a later article, but here we focus on a fuel cell business that can but does not typically use hydrogen to generate electricity – Ceres Power (CWR).