ITM Power - lighter than air?

Green hydrogen is being increasingly touted as a potentially transformative fuel for industry with the scale of some predictions for its role in the shift to net zero mind boggling. ITM Power (ITM), which specialises in making the electrolysers that are required for creating green hydrogen, has been touted as a play on hydrogen's potential for some years – is it finally on track to realising those long-held hopes?

In our recent article on Ceres Power (CWR) (primarily a non-hydrogen fuel cell IP business), we touched on its nascent business producing hydrogen through water electrolysis. This is known as ‘Green Hydrogen’ or GH2 production when the electricity used to crack water into H2 and O2 using is 100 per cent from renewable sources. This should be a major facet of decarbonisation across a range of industries as current hydrogen production has a large carbon footprint.

GH2 production is referenced by the electrical power input required for electrolysis, in mega or giga watts (MW or GW). In 2021, installed capacity globally stood at just 0.3GW, enough to produce 44,000 tonnes of GH2 a year: global hydrogen production today is 75mn tonnes. So, GH2 is just a speck on the global stage (0.06 per cent), but its aspirations and potential are immense.