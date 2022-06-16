/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investor academy

A tale of two retailers

Are bombed-out retailers worth a second look? Stephen Clapham investigates
A tale of two retailers
June 16, 2022

UK retailers have been taking a caning recently, on three main fears:

  • Online taking market share: a natural fear, but omni-channel retail is the current vogue and this is hardly anything new.
  • UK inflationary pressures: this is clearly a risk with many retailers, notably restaurants, seeing labour both as a major pressure on costs and a risk to sales as disposable income declines.
  • UK recession fears: if inflation continues, a recession looks quite likely.

Yet at a recent conference on value investing, two of the presenters – both UK fund managers – recommended deep-value, bombed-out retailers. Nick Kirrage, co-head of value at Schroders, recommended Currys (CURY), while Edward Blain of Orbis recommended discount retailer B&M European Value (BME).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data