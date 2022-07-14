Take a chance on Zuck?

As readers will have realised by now, The Squeeze is bullish on the impact technologies such as 3D printing, cloud computing, gaming and genome sequencing can have on society. One area where we have been less certain is the Metaverse – whatever that might mean.

Spending most of the day with a headset pulled over your eyes seems implausible and currently virtual reality is just the play thing of “power users”. However, anyone who has attended the Abba Voyage in Stratford London will have experienced their cynical perception melt, if only slightly.

George Lucas’s company Industrial Light and Magic created ABBAtars, younger 3D versions of the band, and displayed them on a 65million pixel screen. From a few rows back, the life-sized characters were almost indistinguishable. Early in the performance, there was an uneasy feeling about how to respond, knowing the band wasn't real. However, after an hour the crowd were shouting along to Dancing Queen.

The audience weren’t there because they were evangelists for the Metaverse. They were there because they loved Abba. Pop music was the gateway. Good technology is a facilitator rather than an experience itself. Facetime allows you to talk to friends, gaming is another avenue for story-telling and Amazon started out as an online bookstore. People’s favourite authors attracted the customers, not the novelty of ordering online.

It seems that Mark Zuckerberg spotted this earlier than most. The CEO of Meta – formerly known as Facebook – is betting on the growth of demand for VR technology. Last year, VR investment generated $10bn of losses for the business and next year the plan is to spend another $10bn on it – despite Zuckerberg admitting it may take a decade to see profit from the investment. Thankfully, there is a hugely cash generative advertising business to help fund the journey there.

It might be a long shot to use a fun time at an ABBA concert to make an investment case for Meta but we are going to try. Meta has lost half its value this year. The argument for this is rising interest rates, stalling user growth and the loss making virtual reality business. Toss in the upcoming recession and this seems justified.

This has left Meta trading on a forward PE of 13. That’s lower than the FTSE 100, an index mostly made up of banks, oil and gas and mining companies. Analysts still expect Facebook revenue to almost double by 2025 – the same can’t be said of the average FTSE 100 business. Cash flow is expected to grow more slowly because of the money being burnt on virtual reality – but the recent share price fall has left a healthy 2024 free cash flow yield of 7 per cent.

The case for Reality Labs is a little murkier. VR/AR will likely enter the public consciousness through gaming. While the ABBA Voyage made people more comfortable interacting with digital avatars, games such as Fortnite and Roblox are going to encourage headset purchases for people that want a more immersive experience. The demographics are favourable – 58 per cent of all US gamers are under 34.

Even if we think VR will catch on eventually, assuming Meta will be the company with the best technology is another leap. Nokia was the dominant company in the phone industry before the iPhone released and even Facebook wasn’t the original social media platform. However, betting on Meta isn’t unreasonable. If Zuckerberg fails, at least there is the advertising business to catch him.

