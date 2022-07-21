The price of time

Let’s start with a thought experiment. You have just bought shares in Unilever (ULVR) because its dividend payments seem as reliable as the best-known brands that the soaps and foods maker produces – not that exciting, but they do a job.

To get an idea of the income you might receive from the shares, you note down the dividends Unilever has paid in the past 10 years and discover – very conveniently – that, on average, the payout has grown by, as-near-as-dammit, 10 per cent a year. So, to get a rough-and-ready idea of what the future might bring, you make the very brave assumption that will be the pace at which dividends grow for the coming 10 years.

The result is shown in the top row of Table 1. Starting with a 200p per share dividend in 2022 – a 10 per cent uplift on what was paid in 2021 – the payout rises relentlessly to 472p by 2031. Aggregate the 10-years-worth of dividends and the amount is almost £32. That’s nice because it accounts for over 80 per cent of the per-share price you paid for your holding. So, after 10 years, you would have got back in dividends the bulk of what you paid and still have the right to a valuable stream of dividends stretching far out into the future.