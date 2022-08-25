The Squeeze: Energy inflation is a decades long issue

The Bank of England has been under fire recently for failing to hit its 2 per cent inflation target. Citi forecast 2023 Q1 inflation to be over 18 per cent, so it is likely to be quite a spectacular miss. Inflation is a very political issue because it hits people’s living standards dramatically. So, naturally, the Bank of England has fallen into the firing lines of populist Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss – who says she wants to review the bank’s mandate.

However, a look at inflation data over the last 35 years suggests the Bank of England doesn’t have much control over the prices consumers pay. Since January 1988, on average stuff has gotten 159 per cent more expensive using the CPIH index (this includes housing). That’s a 2.6 per cent rise a year.

This is just the average, though, which means that no one category of items saw its price change by that amount exactly. Education has increased the most in price – by 916 per cent – while the price of photography equipment has fallen by 96 per cent in nominal terms. Since 1988, education costs have become 20 times more expensive relative to cameras. For avid photographers, the price of university has skyrocketed.

If inflation was purely about monetary policy, then you would expect prices to rise and fall in line with each other. Looser conditions in the economy means more money chasing goods and services equally. However, given the cameras and education example, clearly something else is going on.

A glance at the graph will show that clothes and electronics have seen their prices fall in the last 30 years. Globalisation and the access to cheap labour have helped here. Both your iPhone and likely lots of your clothes have been assembled in China. Electronics have also been at the technology frontier, so it's not unsurprising that large productivity improvements would be found here. The expansion of supply of these products is the reason for the drop in price.

At the other end of the spectrum, it is energy, utilities and transport that have seen the largest jump in price. The reason for this is that supply has barely changed. Global oil production was 36 per cent higher in 2021 than 1990, yet global GDP was 257 per cent higher. In the UK, there were 4 per cent less railway tracks in 2018 than in 1990 but the population had risen by 16 per cent.

The data isn’t immediately at hand, but one can imagine the same dynamics are at play with education. A big PR push under Tony Blair increased demand for universities, but it is tricky to increase the supply of places given the infrastructure investment needed. The similarity with all the goods and services that have seen prices rise is they need large investment years in advance to boost supply and they are often funded by the government – which is famously short-term in its outlook.

If Truss is serious about bringing down the cost of living in this country, she needs to think about how to invest money and ease regulations to boost the supply of essentials like transport, energy and food, rather than taking aim at the central bankers.

