The Squeeze: We need more batteries and less gas

Lithium-ion batteries are improving rapidly. The cost of the batteries, measured in dollars per kWh, has fallen by a factor of 42 since 1991. To put it another way, they have got 97 per cent cheaper. In the same period, the energy density of batteries has more than tripled. Meanwhile, natural gas’s energy density is exactly the same while prices are skyrocketing. One way of storing energy is improving exponentially and the other is not.

The biggest factor in battery improvement was investment in research and development (R&D). According to a research paper by MIT’s Micah Zeigler, up to 50 per cent of the cost reduction was due to private and government investment in chemistry and materials research. The second-biggest factor was scaling. As battery production increased, driven by demand from handheld electronics and the automotive industry, companies got better at making them cheaper. In other words: economies of scale.

Currently, the electric vehicle (EV) market accounts for 80 per cent of the lithium-ion battery market. This figure will shift over time. To transition away from natural gas, batteries will need to be used in homes. There were rumours earlier this year the UK government was going to ban gas boilers in new homes from 2025. They would be replaced by electricity-powered air pumps that would circulate warm air around the house.

With a new prime minister in place who currently seems more concerned with subsidising gas use than reducing reliance on it, this ban will surely be on the back burner. But eventually it will come in. Dependence on natural gas produced by foreign dictatorships is not a sustainable energy strategy.

Heating homes with electricity produced domestically by renewable energy sources (which are currently much cheaper than gas) is only possible if you can store electricity when the wind isn’t blowing. To do this you need batteries in homes. Tesla already produces a Powerwall, which is charged by solar panels and switches on if there is ever a blackout. When it is not needed it can sell energy back to the grid.

Idle electric cars could also help back up the grid. Currently most internal combustion engine cars spend 90 per cent of their life sitting on the street. Around 5 per cent of US urban areas are car parks. A total waste of space currently. However, if we all drove electric cars, these car parks could turn into giant batteries, storing renewable energy to be used when demand surges. Imagine, if you only used your electric car on the weekend, then throughout the week it could act as another battery in the national grid.

In the US, the Inflation Reduction Act just passed by the Democrats is effectively a green energy investment bill. The $370bn of funding for expenditure on clean energy is forecast to double the capacity of wind and solar by 2030. Within that there are tax credits which apply to EVs made in the US. Since the bill was passed, the shares of LG Energy (KR:373220), the second-largest battery producer in the world, have jumped 37 per cent. CATL (CN:CNY), the world's biggest battery producer, has not seen the same bump from the bill because it is a Chinese company. The tax credits will only apply to cars with zero Chinese-made parts.

The limit to battery production is the supply of metals and where they come from. LG Energy’s order book is 17 times its net revenue. Russia is also one of the world’s largest nickel producers. However, some good news is that TMC (US:TMC), the listed deep sea minerals exploration company, has just secured exclusive rights to mine seabed rocks containing enough cobalt, copper and nickel for 280mn electric cars.

This gas crisis will finally force governments around the world to create more robust domestic energy supply. The past few decades have seen huge developments in software but to actually get work done in the real world, you need more energy. That means more batteries.

