The Squeeze: Covid will accelerate the robotic revolution

This week the Office for National Statistics announced that the UK unemployment rate had fallen to 3.6 per cent, the lowest level since 1974.The government will probably say this is a good thing. However, the reason for this decline is largely because the UK population is getting sicker. Our stock of human capital is depreciating faster and we aren’t yet investing to improve it.

Since the beginning of 2020, 352,000 people have dropped out of the UK workforce because of long-term sickness. Almost 80,000 of these people dropped out just between May and July of this year. The long-term health impacts of Covid-19 and the growing NHS waiting list are the main causes but untangling the impact of each is tricky.

A recent paper found workers that experienced week-long Covid-19 absences were 7 percentage points less likely to be in the labour force one year later. Their estimate was that Covid-19 reduced the US labour supply by 500,000 people or 0.2 per cent of adults.

If we applied this same ratio to the UK then that would imply Covid-19 was directly responsible for around 60,000 people falling out of the workforce. That would leave 290,000 who had got sick for other reasons. Given that now 1 in 8 people are on NHS waiting lists we can assume that a large chunk of the remainder is due to other illnesses going untreated.

The problem for the UK is that even if the NHS backlog is cleared – the workforce is not about to get any larger. The UK fertility rate is 1.65 births per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. The global growth rate is also falling and will soon turn negative. Since 1960, the global fertility rate has fallen from 5 to 2.3.

South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world of 0.92. Its fertility rate has been below 2 since 1984 yet it has managed to produce GDP growth well ahead of the UK’s – with many years above 5 per cent annual growth. Part of the reason is robots. South Korea has the highest density of robots in the world – with 932 per 10,000 workers.

Singapore is second with 605, followed by Japan (390) and Germany (371). The UK is lagging badly on this metric. It has just 101 per 10,000 workers, which is below the global average and the lowest out of the G7. The UK has increased its density 19 per cent since 2017. However, in the same period, South Korea’s robot density has increased 31 per cent and China’s has risen 154 per cent.

As workers become more scarce, it is inevitable UK businesses will invest more in robotics to boost productivity. It is no surprise Japan and South Korea have some of the most robots in the world given their old populations. China, which created its own demographic issues with its one child policy, is investing more in robots than any other country in the world.

Japan has some of the most interesting robotics companies. Keyence is a fabless automated sensor manufacturer. It designs sensors for industrial customers and takes a 55 per cent operating margin as it does it. IQE, the UK wafer company, is a way to get exposure to robotics closer to home. Its wafers are used in chips for 3D sensing and lasers. For robots to work, they need to be able to see.

Historians think the Factory Act of 1833 which limited the amount of time children could work in factories was the spark that encouraged widespread adoption of steam power. Maybe, when truck driving is fully automated, people will look back on Covid-19 similarly?

