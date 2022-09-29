The Squeeze: Cutting prices during inflation is cunning

On Monday, Amazon (US:AMZN) announced there will be a second Amazon Prime Day this year. It will be on 11-12 October and will allow Amazon Prime customers to buy products at large discounts. This is the first time the company has ever had two in one year. Our initial reaction was that it looked a little desperate, but the share price jumped 3 per cent on the day and, after some reflection, it seems there is logic to throwing a huge retail sale during an inflationary crisis.

Amazon’s share price is down 31 per cent this year, a bigger drop than the S&P 500 which has fallen 22 per cent. The retailer over invested in new warehouses and employees during the pandemic driven e-commerce boom. In Q2 2022, it employed 1.52mn staff, which was 20 per cent more than a year earlier, and fulfilment costs were 15 per cent higher.

This all contributed to pushing up North American operating costs by 17 per cent to $75bn. Sales only rose 10 per cent, so it slipped from a $3.15bn profit last year to $627mn loss this year. The problem with operating costs is they are hard to strip out. Amazon has started firing employees with the headcount falling the last few quarters but getting rid of warehouses with lots of expensive robots is trickier.

The other way to manage this problem is just to push more volume through. These are fixed costs, you have to pay them anyway, so you may as well work the people, robots and warehouses harder. Consultants call this operational leverage. The other upside is that it will help Amazon take market share. Despite a rise in sales during the pandemic, Amazon didn’t actually take any more of the online US market because of the increased digital investment from rivals like Walmart and Target.

During the first Prime Day of this year in July, Amazon said Prime members purchased 300mn items online and saved over $1.7bn. It will be interesting to see what the figures are for its second incarnation but you would assume it will attract even more customers as the cost of living crisis has bitten harder since then.

This is the dilemma for retailers. There is logic in lowering prices (or at least keeping them flat) during an inflationary period. Danish toy maker Lego saw revenue rise 17 per cent last year because it decided not to raise prices during 2021. Discount supermarket Aldi said that shoppers were flocking to its stores “in their droves”. Both these companies saw profits fall but new customers that stay for life are invaluable.

Amazon has a history of putting customer acquisition before profits. The new Lord of the Rings TV series it just released on Prime was the most expensive TV series ever made, costing over $700mn. When it released the Kindle in 2007, the books were priced at $9.99, well below the wholesale cost Amazon was purchasing them for from the publishers. By 2009, at the end of the Great Recession, Amazon had 90 per cent of the e-book market.

Throwing money at new customers is a luxury Amazon can afford with $37bn of cash on the balance sheet. It clearly over invested during the pandemic given the headcount cuts, but another Prime Day is a way to make the best out of a bad situation.

Investor sentiment is dropping lower every day in the face of war and inflation. Given this, it seems the right time to discuss the magic of ‘compound interest’. Albert Einstein (allegedly) described it as the “eighth wonder of the world”. And while it is a simple concept, we need a reminder of the power of exponential growth every now and again.

Financial education provision is patchy in the UK, with only around a quarter of adults being functionally numerate according to the National Numeracy charity. This, perhaps, goes some way to explaining our poor saving and investing rates – surely if more people understood the power of compound interest, they would be putting it into practice.

But the idea is simple to get your head around. Vanguard senior financial planner Zoe Dagless uses an annual return of 6 per cent in an example in a recent paper focused on young investors. Dagless said that an investor who saves £262 each month from the age of 25 would have an investment pot of over £500,000 by the time they hit 65 (this doesn’t take into account platform fees or potential additional tax relief). The crucial point here is that around £375,000 of the final pot comes from capital growth – this is the power of compounding.

And we can see clearly the benefits of starting to invest early. The same investor would have to save £514 a month from the age of 35 or over £1,100 a month from the age of 45 if they wanted to achieve the same final pot, Dagless said. This is pivotal for young investors to understand.

That, at least, is the idea. But there are of course no guarantees in investing – Goldman Sachs warned last year of a “lost decade” for returns from traditionally weighted portfolios. With surging inflation, rising interest rates, and globalisation going into reverse, structural factors that have driven up equity prices in the last decade are under threat. According to Vanguard, the FTSE All-World index has posted an average annual return of 9.9 per cent since 1993 – this is unlikely to be repeated over the coming years.

History is not always guaranteed to repeat itself, but the precedent is clear. J. Stern & Co chief investment officer Christopher Rossbach pointed to analysis from the asset manager that shows that “even if we are facing headwinds … even if we suffer a couple of years of volatile stock market performance … if our holding period is five years or more, then the chances that we won’t make a positive return are almost next to none”. Keep investing over the long-term and benefit from the magic of compound interest.

This content is published weekly in The Squeeze newsletter, which is a fresh, new take on investment news giving less experienced investors the what and why of the latest pressing stories. Delivered every Friday.

Click here to sign up to receive The Squeeze newsletter every week.