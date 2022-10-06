The Squeeze: Trump’s US tax cuts didn’t work either, Liz

New prime minister Liz Truss thinks that a combination of supply-side reforms and debt-funded tax cuts will stimulate economic growth. The counterargument is that her approach will make the UK’s inflation problem worse and lead to higher interest rates, offsetting any benefits from reduced taxes.

The Truss government’s first major fiscal act, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-Budget”, is serious business in historical terms even after the reversal of the planned abolition of the 45p higher tax rate (which was actually a very small part of the overall package).

The other tax cuts – which include the reversal of planned increases in corporation tax and national insurance, a quicker cut to the lower rate of income tax, and a dividend tax cut – remain. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the tax cuts are the most significant in the UK since 1972, based on net permanent tax cuts as a percentage of GDP. Borrowing will be increased to pay for them, on top of the government’s huge energy price guarantee policy.

Analysts were quick to call the proposals inflationary. The IMF said that “given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy”. It is indeed odd to see the state pursue an expansionary policy while the Bank of England tries to rein in inflation through raising rates.

What will the likely impact of the Truss government’s fiscal approach – dubbed Trussonomics - be? Luckily for us, there is economic analysis available on similar governmental policy from across the Atlantic from just a couple of years back. Truss’ vision is often compared to that of Ronald Reagan – who was also a proponent of axing taxes and so-called “trickle-down” economics – but the most recent and relevant example of a big supply-side and tax cuts approach came when Donald Trump was sitting in the White House.

In 2017, the tax cuts and jobs act (TCJA) “instituted the most substantial changes in taxation in decades and was designed to boost the economy via supply-side incentives”, according to William G. Gale and Claire Haldeman who got into the TCJA data for the Brookings Institution in a paper last year. The act slashed corporate and individual taxes with the aim of achieving a productivity and investment boom. Sound familiar? This is pretty much what Kwarteng set out in the Commons and reiterated at the Conservative Party conference this week.

Unfortunately for Truss, Gale and Haldeman’s results aren’t pretty reading. The tax cuts led to a significant decline in federal revenues – they didn’t pay for themselves. GDP growth was the same for the two years after the tax cuts as before, and the evidence suggests that higher growth afterwards was driven by other policies. Consumer spending went up, highlighting the inflationary, demand-stoking nature of TCJA. Investment growth happened but was lower than expected, and this was focused on the energy sector, and due to oil price trends rather than the act’s tax cutting. Ultimately, “growth in business formation, employment, and median wages slowed after TCJA was enacted”. Not great.

And on the monetary side of things, the Federal Reserve kept raising rates until the end of 2018. If Truss’ expansionary package stimulates UK demand, as the evidence and theory suggest it will, then the Bank of England will have to raise rates further and faster than otherwise would’ve been the case. While rates are getting back to normal historical levels, the speed of the increases and the level of debt held by households and businesses mean the impact is a potentially severe one.

Nicholas Barr, professor of public economics at the London School of Economics’ European Institute, said that Truss’ policies risk a “downward spiral” from the impacts of increasing demand in an inflationary environment with an outcome of higher rates and further pressure on sterling. We will have to wait and see how Trussonomics plays out in the longer term, but both the initial and the historical evidence doesn’t point towards success.

This content is published weekly in The Squeeze newsletter, which is a fresh, new take on investment news giving less experienced investors the what and why of the latest pressing stories. Delivered every Friday.

Click here to sign up to receive The Squeeze newsletter every week.