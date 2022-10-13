The Squeeze: Rising bonds yields are good for equality

Rising bond yields will have a redistributive effect in the UK. Low inflation and low interest rates have pushed up asset prices, increasing inequality over the last decade. If this trend reverses, so should the oversized returns to property and pension fund holders.

In the most recent UK wealth survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics (March 2020), the top decile (the wealthiest) had 46.5 per cent of their wealth in private pensions, 31.4 per cent in property and 17.1 per cent in financial assets. Just 5 per cent of their wealth was 'physical'. When the ONS measures physical wealth, they ask respondents to estimate the value of their possessions, including cars, antiques and electronics. In 2020, the UK owned £2bn worth of personalised number plates.

Lower deciles (the poorest) have more physical wealth as a proportion. The second bottom decile has 70.1 per cent of its wealth in physical assets. They have just 25 per cent in pensions and 2.8 per cent in property. The graph shows the results. But basically, as people get richer, they tend to have more money in property and pensions. This makes sense given richer people are usually older. Financial literacy might also play a part in this disparity.

Over the last decade this effect has been exaggerated. Low interest rates in response to low inflation pushed down bond yields. This correspondingly increased the value of bonds and lowered mortgage rates. Between 2008 and 2020, aggregate pension wealth increased 123 per cent to £6.45trn. Meanwhile, property wealth rose 54 per cent to £5.48trn.

However, in the last few months, this effect has started to quickly unwind. As you may have heard, bond yields are rising rapidly because of inflation, 'mini' budgets and a general loss of confidence in the UK. Resultantly, mortgage rates have soared beyond 6 per cent. Estate agent Knight Frank thinks property prices will fall over 10 per cent in the next two years. They could fall more. A 2019 Bank of England paper forecast a 2 per cent rise in medium-term real interest rates would hit house prices by 33 per cent.

This is bad for those that have most of their wealth in housing and pensions, the richest. On the flip side, rising inflation is good for those with physical assets. If the price of cars goes up, so does the value of your car. If furniture becomes more expensive to construct, demand for the bed in your room is going to rise. Online listed auction website Auction Technology Group makes this point throughout its results. Right now, the price of your furniture is rising relative to your bonds and your shelter.

Who knows how long this will last? Used car prices are already falling from their pandemic peak, while recession fears mean commodity and even gas prices are coming down quickly. A switch from inflation to deflation would mean a return to looser monetary policy and a fall in yields. Bad for physical assets but good for bonds and property.

However, if we have switched into an era of permanently higher inflation and higher interest rates, then squirrelling your money away in housing and pensions will be much less appealing. If goods are going to be 10 per cent more expensive next year you are better off buying them now, rather than saving for retirement or buying a house. A sliver of (relative) good news for those who are yet to start climbing the property ladder.

