The Squeeze: Cost-of-living ‘lockdowns’ will boost Netflix

The cost-of-living crisis and the Covid-19 lockdowns are likely to affect our consumption choices in a similar way. In both cases, going out and dining at restaurants gets replaced by nights in watching TV. The difference this time is that rather than government mandates restricting our choices, it will be the prohibitive cost of going out.

The most recent inflation data showed the UK Consumer Price Index was 10.1 per cent higher in September on an annualised basis. This rise was mainly driven by the 14.5 rise in the price of food and the 20 per cent jump in housing services. ‘Going out’ prices also rose rapidly. Transport was up 10.7 per cent while going to a restaurant is costing people 9.7 per cent more than this time last year.

This is presumably why 42 per cent of people in the UK said they are cutting back on non-essential journeys, they simply can’t afford to leave home as often. The good news amongst all this glumness is that the price of ‘communication’ rose just 2.4 per cent. This means the price of staying in touch with friends and family remotely fell 7.7 per cent in real terms in the last year.