How to make sense of cash flow

Many people don’t understand the structure of the cash flow statement, nor what goes in and what is omitted. But understanding this will help you to make better investment decisions.
The cash flow statement has three sections:
- Cash from operations;
- Cash from investing;
- Cash from financing.
This is quite complicated to explain so let’s deal with the most complex one in this article and return to the other issues in a later one.
Cash from operations
The first point to note is that there is not a strict standard structure to the cash from operations section – UK companies can start at earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), pre-tax profit or net income.