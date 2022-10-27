The Squeeze: Deflation, like inflation, can cripple profit margins 

The Covid-19 pandemic has left economies in both Europe and America short of labour. Unemployment rates are at decade lows and job vacancies are at record highs. We have covered specific reasons why this might be the case before, but, in general, mass disease is not good for the labour supply.

A very extreme example of this is the Black Death. Between 1346 and 1351 almost half of the UK population was killed, according to data compiled by the Bank of England going back a millennium. This event was the largest reduction in the supply of labour in the last 1,000 years and had profound effects on the UK economy for the century.

The initial impact was a reduction in the supply of wheat. With fewer workers, it was impossible to plant as many crops. In 1345, the UK produced 22 million bushels of wheat. The plague arrived that year and in 1346 just 15 million were produced, a drop of around 30 per cent. By 1350, the total was 9 million, less than half the amount five years earlier.

The impact of this was to push up inflation and farm wages. Between 1346 and 1352, the average farm wage more than doubled. This spike in wage inflation coupled with the lost crops meant that cost of living, to use the modern terminology, rose by 64 per cent.

This jump in prices was largely driven by landowners passing on the increased cost of wages to consumers. However, a problem for landowners arose in 1376 when there was a bumper harvest due to favourable weather conditions. That year 17 million bushels of wheat were produced, more than double the previous year and the most since before the plague. Increased supply pushed down the price of food and between 1375 and 1378 the cost of living fell 27 per cent.

This was great for workers, but it trashed landowners’ margins because wages were stuck at permanently higher levels. Once people are paid more money, they are reluctant to take a pay cut. Prices were deflating rapidly but farm wages fell just 5 per cent.

This brings us back to today. Admittedly, Covid-19 was much less dramatic than the Black Death. Adjusted for population size it was around 200 times less deadly. However, the same lessons can be learnt, which is that when deflationary pressures emerge (when prices reach their peak and fall back), sticky wages cause issues for businesses and their shareholders.

The haulage industry is among those vulnerable to this shift. During 2021 there was outrage at both driver shortages and the low pay received by existing drivers. The price of haulage rose as people shopped manically online and wages went up to attract the drivers needed to bring Amazon deliveries to our front doors.

Now we are moving into a recession, demand for transport is falling. Hauliers may have been able to raise their own prices to make up for higher costs when times were good, but the increased supply of vehicles means those prices can be negotiated back down again: in the UK, the price of transport fell month-on-month in both August and September. Drivers asked for pay rises when the price of haulage was rising. However, they won’t accept pay decreases when prices are falling.

This will be an issue for any labour-intensive businesses. Restaurants, shipping and even high paying tech companies (just look at Facebook) could find themselves in this position in the coming year. Improving your employability is the best hedge against the stock market.

