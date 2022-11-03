The Squeeze: Big tech isn't priced like a monopoly

It is not clear whether ‘big tech’ is a monopoly or not. In the last 18 months, antitrust cases have been brought against Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the US and EU. But in the same period, all these companies have seen operating margins fall. This was topped off by a disastrous round of recent earnings reports. If these companies really are monopolies, on the surface they appear to be squandering all the advantages that provides.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Google is the only one of these companies to increase its profit margin substantially more than the S&P 500. The average trailing 12-month operating margin for the S&P 500 rose 11 per cent, from 14 per cent to 15.6 per cent. Google’s operating margin jumped from 22 per cent to 27 per cent. Meanwhile, Facebook’s dropped from 41 per cent to 30 per cent and Amazon’s almost halved from 5.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

Although Google performed best over this two-year period, it too is now on the decline, with the operating margin falling 3 percentage points this year. However, the S&P 500 is mostly managing to protect its margins by passing on rising costs. Global consumers are seemingly happy to stump up more cash for hamburgers with McDonald’s (MCD) profit margin expected to rise for the year despite supply chain cost pressures. Meanwhile, both Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) posted impressive profit growth. Yet, Google – apparently part of an advertising duopoly – saw YouTube advertising revenue drop 2 per cent last quarter.

The Federal Trade Commission defines monopoly power as the ability to raise prices without losing market share. If this was the case, then it should arguably be McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Pepsi that are fined and broken up. In times of inflation, the global brands of these food businesses provide more pricing power than the network effects protecting the biggest digital platforms. Users are happy to move their attention from Instagram to TikTok but there is seemingly less chance they switch a BigMac for Burger King’s Bacon Whopper, or a McPlant for a Plant-Based Whopper.

At least this is the picture the operating margins are showing us. However, the drop in profit for the biggest tech businesses is more because of over-investment rather than customers refusing to accept price rises. Headcounts at all these businesses ballooned out of control. Meanwhile, Facebook spent billions on yet to be proven virtual reality and Amazon overinvested in warehouses at the peak of the pandemic e-commerce boom.

Whatever ‘monopoly’ power these companies have is being muffled by their reckless cost management. Investors aren’t impressed. Facebook must be one of the first “monopolies” in history to trade with a forward PE of 11. Google, with 93 per cent of the internet search market, is currently cheaper on a forward earnings basis than the S&P 500.

The market is turning its back on network effects but if they are as powerful as the regulators thought they were, then there is a lot of upside to these businesses. Just as these companies piled on costs, they can also strip them out. All four businesses have frozen hiring. Google has shut down its unsuccessful cloud gaming business, incidentally, because users said they didn’t have enough friends on the platform. In other words, because the network effects weren’t working.

The fear is network effects aren’t as adhesive as we were taught to believe. They weren’t enough to save shopping malls and they might not be enough to save Instagram, Amazon Marketplace and YouTube. In this case, cost can be stripped but revenue will soon start falling as users leave the platform.

This could be true. But there could also be a lot of money made guessing the opposite.

