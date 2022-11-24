The Squeeze: Tightening monetary policy will make our movies better 

Rising interest rates may change the movie industry for the better. Between 2008 and 2021, interest rates steadily moved downwards and, with cheap capital, movie studios invested billions of dollars into CGI-fuelled franchises. On an inflation adjusted basis, 29 of the 40 most expensive movies ever were created after 2008.

Disney is the studio responsible for this shift to mega blockbusters. The five most costly movies ever were either Pirates of the Caribbean or Marvel, franchises that are both owned by Disney. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides made in 2011 is the most expensive movie ever, costing $456mn to make at 2021 US price levels.

In fact, 13 of the 40 most expensive movies of all time are either Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean, or Star Wars. When money is cheap, investing this much capital into franchises makes sense because the potential payoffs are significant. The first Avengers movie was hugely expensive but spawned one of the most profitable franchises in movie history.

But it does come with risk. Disney’s Mulan live action remake cost $200mn but flopped and lost over $130mn. That’s the other side of the risk reward coin and this year people have turned away from risk. With interest rates rising, investors want cash now and this is part of the reason why Bob Chapek was removed as chief executive of Disney earlier this week.

Chapek took over from long-time chief executive Bob Iger in 2020. At this time, interest rates were low and the streaming wars were raging. Chapek wanted to attract as many customers to Disney’s streaming services as possible, no matter the cost, and he was successful. In the fourth quarter of this year, Disney had 235.7 million streaming subscribers. This was up from 221 million in the third quarter and more than rival Netflix. The problem for Chapek is that operating losses from streaming widened from $800mn to $1.5bn.

A few days after these results, Chapek was replaced with Iger. It’s been reported one of the first things Iger did on his return was fire Kareem Daniel, the company’s head of media entertainment and a man involved in Disney’s acquisition of Marvel in 2009. Iger announced Daniel’s departure in an email to employees alongside a “new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalises costs”.

Like Amazon and Meta Platforms, Disney’s board decided it needs to scale back and stop investing billions of dollars into potentially successful ideas that won’t generate cash flow for years. The difference with Disney, is that rather than removing 10,000 white-collar employees, it has removed its chief executive. So far, Chapek is the highest profile casualty of the media and tech cull.

For movie goers this is a good thing. Spending more money on movies has not made them better. None of the 40 most expensive movies rate higher than 8.4 on IMDb with most of them languishing in the sixes. The hugely popular Back to the Future cost just $48mn to make in inflation adjusted terms and is currently rated 8.5. The original Star Wars movies were made on shoestring budgets compared to the cash fuelled Disney reboots, yet the Empire Strikes Back is rated 8.7 compared to a miserable 4.1 for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The concern with falling interest rates is that by pursuing cash now, companies will lose sight of the long-term projects that will make our lives better in the future. But the truth is that having lots of cheap capital doesn’t guarantee better innovations. In the movie industry, all this money has only spawned an endless number of Fast and Furious movies and underwhelming remakes of movies we previously loved.

Underwhelming innovation is also evident in the wider economy. Most of the biggest companies in the world are nothing more than advertising boards. Any poet will tell you that constraints are needed for creativity to blossom. It’s about time the business world faced a few financial constraints, our innovations will be better for it.

