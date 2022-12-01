The Squeeze: Twitter redundancies will embolden others

Elon Musk has received a lot of criticism since he acquired Twitter. Interestingly, though, rather than challenging his inflammatory views on politics and international affairs, many people have decided to question his ability to run Twitter. This seems an odd take. Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs ever and Twitter is one of the world’s most poorly monetised media platforms. The bar for improvement isn’t high.

Musk’s main policy is to introduce an $8 fee if users want a verified account. Lots of people – mostly those with blue ticks already – unsurprisingly think this is dumb. Musk’s other big decision was to fire half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees and demand everyone to come into the office to work. Lots of the people that got fired said without their institutional knowledge the website would crash. However, it still works and, according to Musk, Twitter has lowered its latency meaning it is now functioning quicker than ever.

Given that the average Twitter employee makes $118,000 a year, according to job site Glassdoor, Twitter has just made a year-on-year cost saving of around $450mn without any noticeable effects to the site. Those savings would theoretically swing it from the $220mn lost last year to a $230mn profit. That is overly simplistic, laying off people has one off costs and Musk’s antics have led to many leading advertisers pausing payments. But the ability for Twitter to fire that many people and keep on running will not have gone unnoticed.

Earlier this year, the Squeeze discussed how the combination of low interest rates and pandemic fiscal stimulus had been keeping unprofitable zombie businesses afloat. In the 15 months before the first lockdown, there were 21,287 company insolvencies in the UK. In the 15 months after, there were 14,146 – 34 per cent lower.

This phenomenon also applies within businesses, with companies letting specific departments become bloated. When profits are rising and the cost of borrowing is low, management teams don’t worry as much about efficiency. Since 2019, Amazon, Meta Platform and Salesforce headcounts have all doubled, while Google and Microsoft’s have risen 50 per cent.

But now interest rates are increasing and the advertising market is shrinking, businesses are becoming a lot more discerning about where they spend their money. Meta Platforms already fired 11,000 people and Amazon is reportedly planning on making 10,000 corporate redundancies – lots of which work in the unprofitable Alexa division, while Google is closing down its Stadia cloud gaming business.

However, there is further for these companies to go. Despite the recent redundancies, Meta still has 17,000 more employees than at the start of the pandemic. Amazon’s cuts barely scratch the surface of a huge workforce and the potential boost to cash flows from restructuring would be significant. Altimeter Capital estimated that if Meta fired 20 per cent of its workforce (bringing it back to 2021 headcount) it would save $10bn. This would almost double Meta’s $14bn of free cash flow forecast by analysts for 2022.

The other upside of big tech becoming more discerning with their cash is it will free up valuable human capital to be used elsewhere. Within technology it will make it easier for start-ups to find people with the technical skills they need. But it will also release less technical employees onto the market. Research has shown that sectors where people can work from home have attracted a lot more employees since 2020. This has left service and manufacturing short of staff and contributed to inflationary pressures

Twitter’s future is unclear and judging it on statistics cherry picked by Musk isn’t a great measure of its short-term success. But clearly there were a lot of people at Twitter not doing much essential work. The rest of the tech industry will have taken note. With Musk hogging the spotlight, others can start restructuring in the shadows.

