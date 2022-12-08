The Squeeze: Economic constraints lead to difficult trade offs

The UK is facing a “winter of discontent” because, for a variety of reasons, there are shortages of most things. The UK has less gas, fewer trading partners and a diminished workforce. People make economics sound complicated, but the big picture is simple. If a country has fewer healthy workers and energy to move things around and a smaller market to buy and sell in, then it will be worse off.

All these physical constraints mean the UK’s economy is forecast to perform the second worst of the world’s leading economies in 2023. Goldman Sachs thinks UK GDP will shrink 1.2 per cent next year. This is much worse than the eurozone which is forecast to shrink 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile the US is predicted to grow 1 per cent. For perspective, Russia, the country currently sanctioned by 8 of the world’s 10 largest economies, is expected to shrink 1.3 per cent.

When economies are shrinking it makes politicians uncomfortable because for some people to be better off, others must be worse off. In the UK, NHS workers are among those that want more pay and the Conservative Party – and by extension its older asset owning members – don’t want to give it to them. Last week, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the nurses were playing into Putin’s hands by asking for more money. He was trying to appeal to their nationalism; appease them with a sense of pride, rather than a warm home.

But our economic crisis isn’t all about Putin. The nurses simply want a pay rise because they worked harder than ever last year and have less to show for it. In 2022, public sector wage growth was just 2 per cent on an annual basis. This is 3 percentage points lower than private sector pay and 5 percentage points lower than inflation. Nurses are becoming worse off relative to prices and to private sector employees.

The government said it can’t hand out public sector pay rises because it doesn’t have enough cash and doing so would fuel inflation. Sadly, this is true. The gilt crisis after Truss’s government tried to lower taxes suggests the bond market would have little sympathy for the plight of UK nurses. If investors believe the UK can’t balance its books, then borrowing rates will rise. Whatever extra money nurses get from pay rises would, in this scenario, be more than offset by the increase in the mortgage repayments for those that own their homes.

To give nurses more money without increasing borrowing rates, the government would have to take it from the private sector. New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already announced he will reinstate the corporation tax rise previously scrapped under Truss. It is now going to rise to 25 per cent from 19 per cent in April.

The problem is the private sector has less profit to tax than it did. In 2022, the FTSE 250 average operating margin dropped from 14 per cent to 8 per cent. This is because of rising energy prices and a lack of labour. BT has cut its cash flow forecasts because the rising cost of energy has increased the cost of its fibre rollout. All businesses that make most of their revenue in the UK will be facing the same troubles.

Despite the constraints faced by businesses, money will increasingly be redistributed from the private sector shareholders to workers because labour has its strongest negotiating position in decades. NHS waiting lists are at record highs of over 7mn. Cynically speaking, this means the government can ill afford to allow continued NHS strikes. Meanwhile, the health crisis is further exacerbating worker shortages. More and more people are economically inactive because of “long-term sickness”.

To reverse this situation and rescue shareholder value for companies, the UK needs to remove its physical constraints. It will do this by investing in robotics and green technology to boost productivity, and inevitably re-negotiating a trade deal with the EU. Good economics must soon overtake culture and immigration politics as the issue of the day. It usually takes rock bottom for people to start making smarter decisions. At last, it seems we are there.