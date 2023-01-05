The Squeeze: Bad housing policies are hurting the rest of the economy

The UK housing crisis is damaging the economy and it seems no one wants to fix it. High prices have been stoked by ultra-loose monetary policy and unwise interventions from the state. There are ways out of this cycle of economic horror but it will need some courage from those in charge.

Over-inflated house prices may make owners feel wealthy but in reality it just impacts how much disposable income households have, the labour market, and even the future tax base – as people put off having children. It seems there is little desire in Westminster to improve this, driven by ministers making short-term political calculations.

It doesn’t have to be like this. Our domestic market is an outlier versus peers. Kristian Niemietz, head of political economy at the Institute of Economic Affairs think-tank, noted on a recent panel discussion that house prices have trebled in real terms in Britain since 1995 while in the eurozone they have gone up by just 50 per cent. Britain would need to instantly build another 3.4mn homes to match what EU countries have done on average, he said.

As a result, housing costs have risen faster than wages. The latest ONS data on housing affordability found that house prices rose by more than earnings in 91 per cent of local authorities in 2021. In England, the median house price to median gross annual salary rose from 3.5 times in 1997 to 9.1 times in 2021.

Individuals now have less money to save, invest and deploy in productive endeavours. Rather than take a risk and start a business, people put their capital into bricks and mortar. Less money goes into shares, funds and the companies of the future. It is surely a sorry situation when you earn more from your house than your productive job.

It also damages the labour market. Excessively expensive housing is a disincentive for people to move to areas where there are better-paying jobs and more economic opportunities – affecting both employers and employees. And when it comes to fertility, the Government seems blind to the impact of the housing crisis. Given the material rise in housing costs, it is little surprise that the number of births fell by 14 per cent in the decade to 2021 in England and Wales (according to the ONS) even as the population increased. These economic and social consequences are little discussed.

There are of course winners from this situation. Those who bought “at the right time” have built up significant equity. Nimbyism, which stands for “not in my back yard”, has led to assumptions from younger generations that their older, homeowning peers do not want to see any building despite the societal consequences. Around 40 per cent of the UK’s personal wealth is held in property and this number is higher for the older generations. Governments are terrified of building and impacting the housing wealth of voting owners, as highlighted by the recent scrapping of planned mandatory building targets.

And the big housebuilders have come to enjoy a virtual monopoly. They tightly control supply to ensure maximum profitability. Good news for executives and housebuilder shareholders, bad news for pretty much everyone else.

Despite the severity of the situation, successive governments over decades have failed to make headway. In fact, they have poured fuel onto the bonfire through such schemes as help to buy. As with Covid, they pursued demand side stimulus when supply was the issue. The only difference is that it is goods inflation rather than property prices doing the damage this time around.

So, what is to be done? The Centre for Cities charity believes the root cause of the housing crisis is an unfit planning system, which “ban[s] new homes in large parts of the country” and makes “it risky to propose building even in places where new homes are not banned”. This is key, but it is unfortunately clear that the Government is unwilling to take the steps that are needed.

The state should look to the long term and make building easier. Perhaps it should take a leaf from Harold Macmillan’s book, who as housing minister in the early 1950s oversaw the building of more than 300,000 houses a year. This did later help him become prime minister – it is wrong to assume that housebuilding is unpopular although the post-war era was very different. Such an approach, if introduced now, could free up capital for productive use, create economic and social opportunities, and improve saving and investing rates. But don’t hold your breath.

