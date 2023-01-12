The Squeeze: Why poor mental health will drive inflation

Inflation was supposed to be transitory. Central bankers held this line until the end of 2021, and then decided it wasn’t, and cranked up interest rates. They will come back down as inflation does, but this fairly basic economics ignores a key issue: inflation may never fall back down because Britain has neglected its mental health.

Markets think inflation has now peaked and expect rates to fall – as seen with government bonds. Since the start of the year, the 10-year US Treasury yield has dropped 0.32 percentage points while the 10-year UK gilt yield has come down 0.25 points. But the question is how far will rates drop? If you believe inflation was purely Covid-induced, then it should rapidly get back to its pre-pandemic level, bringing rates along with it.

It's not that simple, though. The pandemic caused permanent damage to the labour force which adds inflationary pressure. The NHS is struggling more than most health services to recover, as The Squeeze discussed multiple times last year. Recent ONS statistics show that over 2.5mn people reported “long-term sickness” as the main reason for economic inactivity. This is up 25 per cent from 2019.

An even more unappreciated part of the story is the long-term damage caused by poor mental health. In 2021, 21 per cent of UK adults over the age of 16 suffered from depression. This was more than double the rate observed before the pandemic. It’s unclear whether this was caused by lockdowns, long-Covid, or anxiety about the state of the world, but clearly people’s mental health is much worse than it was.

On a personal level, this is tragic. In the aggregate, it is an important economic story. A recent NBER paper says that poor mental health creates lasting damage to people’s work prospects. It found people who suffered depression between the ages of 27 and 35 earned 10 per cent lower hourly wages when they reached the age of 50. They also worked on average 120-180 fewer hours annually. In total this led to a 24 per cent income drop compared to peers who benefitted from good mental health in early adulthood.

This isn’t the only study that shows temporary disruptions can have long-term detrimental impacts on professional futures. After a worker has been unemployed for more than five weeks the odds of them finding a job drops rapidly. In part this could be because of lost skills but it is also about lost confidence. Some teachers have been struggling to coax kids back to school after two years of lost social development. But it is not just schools that are scary – returning to the workplace can be intimidating too if you haven’t been there for a while.

The government protected the elderly with lockdowns but this came at the expense of the mental health of the younger workforce. The impact of this will be permanently higher inflation. Sick adults – mentally or physically – are inflationary because they do not produce any goods or services, but they do consume them. This means structurally higher interest rates will persist until the productivity levels of healthy workers can rise enough to offset the lost supply.

The pandemic’s mental health scars were deep and for a lot of people will cause permanent reductions in their productivity. Some of the inflationary shocks will ease but depression and other mental health issues will be an underlying pressure on prices for years to come. So look after each other. It’s good for you and its good for the economy.

-

This content is published weekly in The Squeeze newsletter, which is a fresh, new take on investment news giving less experienced investors the what and why of the latest pressing stories. Delivered every Friday.

Click here to sign up to receive The Squeeze newsletter every week.