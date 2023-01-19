The Squeeze: Why AI and nuclear fusion will increase interest rates

The Squeeze: our weekly think piece to help you grow your investment knowledge

Making long-term predictions about the fate of humanity is notoriously difficult. The most common way political scientists “forecast” is to extrapolate out curves indefinitely. It was this method that led to Paul Ehrlich publishing his embarrassingly inaccurate book The Population Bomb in 1968.

He forecast that hundreds of millions of people would die from starvation by the end of the century. But the trends he observed didn’t continue. Food production grew, fertility rates fell, and across the world people are now better fed than any point in human history. In 2019, global deaths from malnutrition were just over 200,000, down from over 600,000 in 1990. Ehrlich predicted the population of the US to be 22.7mn in 1999, in reality, it was 279mn.