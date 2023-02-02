The Squeeze: We don't need to force over-50s back to work

As countries face labour shortages, governments are trying to get more retirees back into work. In the UK, chancellor Jeremy Hunt is appealing to their sense of patriotism. In a series of public appearances, he has urged them to “step up to the plate” and told them “Britain needs you”. Meanwhile in France, President Emmanuel Macron is going down the legislative route and is trying to raise the national age of retirement from 62 to 64.

The UK government has plans of its own to raise the retirement age from 66 to 68, but, judging by the reaction of the French, this isn’t going to be well received. The French government said 1.27mn had gathered to fight for two more years on the golf course, wandering museums or whatever else they want to do with their spare time.

However, rather than forcing people back to work themselves, governments could just wait for rising interest rates and falling house prices to do the work for them. A recent paper suggests that US house price growth is negatively and significantly correlated with labour force participation. In other words, if someone’s house is worth a lot of money, they are more likely to retire early.