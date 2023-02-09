The Squeeze: Quality doesn't need advertising

The digital advertising model has peaked. For the last decade, most of our online services have been funded by adverts. Meta, Google and now even Amazon sell our attention to third parties. This model has been hugely profitable and peaked during the pandemic when all our attention was online.

Between 2019 and 2021, the advertising revenue per user (ARPU) at Snap increased 63 per cent, Meta’s rose 42 per cent and YouTube 61 per cent. As e-commerce grew, consumer's online attention became more valuable.

However, this was the peak. In 2022, for the first time ever these figures dropped. Snap’s ARPU was down 4.6 per cent, Meta’s 4.6 per cent and YouTube’s 1.8 per cent, and this isn’t even the bottom. Next quarter, Snap warned it could face another 10 per cent drop in revenue.