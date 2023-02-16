The Squeeze: A good Christmas hasn't saved the high street

Despite being the largest e-commerce company in the world, Amazon doesn’t think in person shopping is dead yet. This week, chief executive Andy Jassy pledged to “go big” with physical stores. What this means in action is not yet totally clear but he is showing faith in the future of high street retail. But is this wise?

His faith is probably based on e-commerce’s post lockdown retreat. In December last year, 27 per cent of shopping in the UK was done online. The December before, this figure was 30.5 per cent and the December before that it was 31.3 per cent. This is seemingly a downward trend.

This can be seen in company results. Primark, which doesn’t sell online, enjoyed a 15 per cent sales boost and a “record” Christmas. Bootmaker Dr Martens flagged “excellent” store sales, which were up 50 per cent in December.