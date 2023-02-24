What investors can learn from failing companies

A large business failure is more often seen in hindsight than in foresight. In theory, all the clues should be there to spot a business heading for the rocks – however, companies only publish detailed information once a year, with the in-depth notes only published in the annual report and accounts, so the task is actually tricky in practice. Perhaps, then, it is more useful to learn lessons from the past to build up a better understanding of the types of risk and to see better if a company starts to fall into a troubling groove. In the third in our series on spotting companies in trouble, we draw lessons from a number of businesses that have gone wrong and cost investors some or all of their money.

Cyclicals

There is an important distinction to be made here first: weak share price performance and a weak or in-trouble business are not automatically the same thing. Ranking as the worst-performing stock in any one year does not necessarily mean the company is heading for failure. Consider 2022, when some of the worst-ranked stocks were housebuilders, and, while profits at these businesses are set to implode, it is close to a 100 per cent certainty (never say never though) that none of these companies will fail. This is true of many (probably most) cyclical companies and sectors as these are businesses with a history of having to retrench or hunker down periodically.