The Squeeze: What keyboards teach us about abnormal profits

The Qwerty keyboard is not the most efficient way to type. But its succes and dominanance teaches us a lot about how human beings' reluctance to change helps companies entrench their position and make massive profits. Even when they're not always warranted.

The layout was chosen for the original Remington typewriter manufactured in 1873. It had first mover advantage and once enough people trained to use the keyboard, it was impossible to change.

The DSK keyboard, patented by August Dvorak in 1936, is supposedly faster to type on. But, it never took hold as by this point businesses had invested in training typists to use Qwerty.