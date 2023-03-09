The Squeeze: Happiness costs us more than we thought

It turns out that our relationship between money and happiness isn’t quite what we thought it was.

In 2010, Daniel Kahneman, a Princeton economics professor, published a well-known paper showing that emotional wellbeing improved as people earned up to $75,000 a year, but beyond that plateaued. It made sense. The authors theorised that it covered all the immediate concerns of feeding and housing your family, while extra luxuries didn’t necessarily add much to life.

However, Kahneman has just reanalysed his work with University of Pennsylvania’s Matthew Killingsworth. They found the original hypothesis wasn’t quite correct.