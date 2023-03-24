The Squeeze: Democratising tech helps private investors' chances

Private investors, like others, have always been outgunned by the hedge funds. Citadel has almost 3,000 employees, including fleets of data scientists and machine learning experts. It also has supercomputers to analyse weather forecasts, work that is key for its commodities business. This helped it make a record $16bn in profits in 2022.

So while a well-coordinated group of Redditors can lose a hedge fund millions on a particular short position, in the long run private investors face certain informational disadvantages. Yet some developments aren't out of the reach of the everyday investor.

Citadel boss Ken Griffin said recently that artificial intelligence (AI) “has a real impact on our business” and the fund is currently trying to obtain a ChatGPT enterprise license. Man Group, another hedge fund, has been using machine learning systems in client portfolios since 2014 and works with the University of Oxford to research how AI can be applied to investment analysis.