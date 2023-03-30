The Squeeze: AI can help fix our bloated economy

The economy is bloated by admin jobs. In the last 25 years, the number of people making things in the UK has been on the steady decline. At the same time, the number of people writing contracts, filing paperwork, and checking regulations is on the rise.

Bringing together data from the Law Society and the Office for National Statistics shows this pattern in the UK. Since 1997, the number of construction workers has risen just 15 per cent. In the same period, the number people working in “real estate activities” is up 98 per cent while, remarkably, we have 116 per cent more solicitors.