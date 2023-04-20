The Squeeze: The UK lacks a strategy – but this isn't a bad thing

The UK government still hasn’t published its semiconductor strategy. Meanwhile, the US has promised $52bn in subsidies for domestic manufacturing via the Chips and Science Act and the European Chips Act earmarked €42bn for companies building in the EU. Back home, nothing has happened, but, this might not be such a bad thing.

In the US, the industrial policies have had a positive effect. Companies have committed more than $200bn to US semiconductor and clean tech manufacturing projects in the past year. This is almost double what was spent in 2021 and 20 times the amount in 2019. This annoyed the Europeans, who were worried they had lost investment that instead chased US subsidies, and hence created a retaliatory policy.

A major beneficiary has been Intel. The US chip manufacturer has promised to build two plants in Arizona, two in Ohio and $17bn plant in Germany. For each of its US plants, Intel could receive between $2.5bn and $7.5bn in support. Meanwhile, it is set to receive €6.8bn from the German government, and Intel is pushing for this to rise to €10bn due to higher energy and construction costs.

These policies are very expensive, and worse, there are no guarantees they will enhance productivity. In fact, in recent history Intel has been terrible at spending money, as can be seen from its "return on research capital". To analyse this, we took S&P 500 companies and filtered out those that spend less than $200mn a year on research and development (R&D), leaving 161 businesses. We then divided their gross profit by the previous year’s R&D budget, to get a sense of the returns they generated from scientific endeavours.

We took an average of the past five years’ returns and, as the chart shows, Intel was the 13th least effective R&D spender. On average its gross profit was just three times the previous year's R&D budget. Ford Motors, which performed even worse than Intel, is currently building a $3.5bn electric vehicle plant in Michigan in the hope of profiting from US production tax credits. Essentially, the government is pouring taxpayer money into companies historically terrible at value-for-money productive innovation.

China is a prime example that government subsidies don’t always generate growth. In 2015, China launched the Made in China 2025 initiative with the aim of making its companies global leaders in areas such as robotics, computing and clean energy. To do this it threw subsidies at businesses to boost R&D spend. But there has been little reward.

A paper by Branstetter and Guangwei Li studied listed companies in China and found there was no boost in productivity from those that received the most subsidies. Labour productivity actually declined. So even though the employees have new technology and more money – they did not produce any more output per person.

So, while we don't have a plan in the UK, we at least know throwing money at companies won’t give just create a leading semiconductor industry. It should just be thankful its closest allies are taking that risk, and instead get on with fixing its healthcare system.

