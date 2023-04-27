The Squeeze: Zombies are the real threat in a banking crisis

A lot of decisions were made during last month's banking turmoil, but one in particular, while sensible on the face of it, has left us all open to a new risk: the rise of 'zombie banks'.

With Silicon Valley Bank on the brink, the US government took action and piled hundreds of billions of dollars into banks, helping protect small businesses and uninsured customers, who managed to keep their deposits. The crisis isn't over yet. Regulators are now panicking about what to do with Californian lender First Republic – its shares have collapsed further after it said customers had taken out $100bn of deposits amid the sector's distress.

But this protection has given rise to the dangerous prospect of 'zombie banks'. We use the term zombie for institutions that are propped up by the state or cheap debt, when they would otherwise have collapsed. In banks' case, it means they have lent capital to bad assets and then have less money to lend out. When new innovative businesses then emerge, asking for money, the banks can't or won't lend to them

There is an unfortunate relationship between zombie banks’ impact on an economy and their loan books. As Mark Hallerberg and Christopher Gandrud noted in a paper for the Bruegel think tank, “zombie banks slow economic growth, and this low economic growth increases the volume of non-performing loans”. This ends up in a vicious cycle, with zombie banks bringing everyone else down with them.

This phenomenon has played a very unpleasant part in economic history, with an episode in Japan during the 1990s providing an infamous example. After the real estate and equity markets crashed, the denial of economic reality by regulators meant zombie banks, which were not forced to recognise the true state of their balance sheets, continued to lend to zombie companies, businesses propped up by uneconomical debt. This helped create the “lost decade” of economic growth.

This isn't to say that the current state of play in the US is anything like that, but risks have certainly been heightened by state intervention. As at 19 April, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet recorded almost $250bn of support for the sector through the bank term funding programme and other credit extensions. There have been discussions about extending federal deposit insurance, which provides a state guarantee on deposits should a bank fall over, to cover more than the current $250,000 cap. There has also been talk of increasing the Bank of England's deposit guarantee scheme in the UK. This all creates moral hazard.

There are common sense changes that could be made to improve the situation at small and medium-sized banks. For example, and as argued in the The Economist, smaller banks should be forced to mark to market their portfolios and securities, just as mega banks have to. This would force them to increase their safety buffers. The reason why they have been exempted until now is because it was deemed that restrictive rules would inhibit them lending to smaller but economically prosperous businesses, and entrench the mega banks' domination. But in reality, we have now learnt that small-and-midsized banks pose as much risk as their bigger rivals.

For investors, the threat of zombie banks does not mean all lenders should be tarnished with the same brush, as Investors' Chronicle recently argued. We have active buy recommendations on Natwest and Lloyds Banking Group, for example, banks whose models have meant they have looked resilient during the recent turmoil. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets advised against “throwing the baby out with the bath water” after the SVB debacle. They view the current situation as a buying opportunity for financials.

Saying that, caution remains vital. There were warnings after the 2008 financial crisis that policymakers needed to “kill the zombies” in order to prevent another Japan-like economic collapse. It looks like this warning hasn’t been heeded. In fact, central banks seem to be resurrecting even more corpses.